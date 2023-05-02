Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Molson Coors (TAP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.35 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +107.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand volume - Consolidated: 16.18 million versus 16.6 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Brand Volumes (STWs) - Americas: 12.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.57 million.
  • Brand Volumes (STWs) - EMEA&APAC: 3.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.09 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA&APAC: $410.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $392.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
Shares of Molson Coors have returned +16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

