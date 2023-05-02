Back to top

Zimmer (ZBH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $1.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +7.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zimmer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- International- Knees: $314.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $280.08 million.
  • Net sales- United States- Hips: $252.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Net sales- United States- Knees: $448.20 million compared to the $406.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- International- Hips: $240.50 million versus $227.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Knees: $762.50 million versus $686.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Net sales- Other: $142.30 million compared to the $133.93 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- S.E.T: $433.40 million compared to the $423.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Hips: $492.80 million compared to the $463.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
Shares of Zimmer have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

