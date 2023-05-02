Back to top

Broadridge Financial (BR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Broadridge Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Global Technology and Operations: $388.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $403.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues: $693.50 million versus $671.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other: $29.20 million versus $31.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds: $22.60 million versus $28.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues: $51.80 million versus $60.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Distribution Revenues: $511.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.74 million.
  • Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions: $102 million compared to the $101.51 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer: $57.70 million versus $52.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications: $188 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $171.28 million.
  • Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets: $245.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $255.76 million.
  • Total GTO Recurring fee revenues- Wealth and investment management: $142.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.19 million.
Shares of Broadridge Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

