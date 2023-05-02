Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Uber (UBER) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.82 billion, up 28.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $31.41 billion compared to the $31.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $15.03 billion versus $14.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $14.98 billion compared to the $14.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Take Rate - Delivery (ANR take rate): 20.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 20.08%.
  • Trips: 2124 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2115.29.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 130 compared to the 134.56 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Take Rate - Mobility: 28.9% compared to the 26.12% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Mobility Revenue: $4.33 billion compared to the $3.99 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +72% year over year.
  • Freight Revenue: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.
  • Delivery Revenue: $3.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D: -$564 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$484.71 million.
Shares of Uber have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

