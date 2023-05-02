Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Expeditors International (EXPD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 44.4%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of -17.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $904.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $980.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.4%.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $697.31 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $213.63 million versus $189.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Airfreight services: $238.88 million compared to the $217.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.6% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $420.98 million versus $460.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.2% change.
  • Customs brokerage and other services: $990.38 million versus $1.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

