Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) reported $35.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $6.09 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.45 billion, representing a surprise of +8.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refining & Marketing - Net refinery throughput: 2837 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2851.24 MBBL/D.
  • Refining & Marketing - Crude oil refined Throughput: 2566 MBBL/D versus 2539.47 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Refining & Marketing: $3.03 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Corporate and other unallocated items: -$184 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$167.06 million.
  • Income from operations- Midstream: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

