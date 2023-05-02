Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Goosehead (GSHD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) reported $57.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.6 million, representing a surprise of +4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +325.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goosehead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions: $15.82 million versus $15.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees: $22.75 million versus $22.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Core Revenue- New Business Commissions: $5.52 million versus $5.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees: $5.67 million versus $5.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Core Revenue- Agency Fees: $2.23 million versus $2.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Ancillary Revenue: $2.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.72 million.
  • Cost Recovery Revenue- Initial Franchise Fees: $3.06 million compared to the $2.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Cost Recovery Revenue- Interest Income: $0.40 million versus $0.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Cost Recovery Revenue: $3.46 million compared to the $2.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ancillary Revenue- Contingent Commissions: $1.92 million versus $1.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ancillary Revenue- Other Franchise Revenues: $0.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.21 million.
  • Total Core Revenue: $51.99 million versus $51.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Goosehead have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

