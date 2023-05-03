We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellus Capital (SCM) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know
Stellus Capital (SCM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.32, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stellus Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 55.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.57 million, up 52.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $96.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +28.99% and +28.31%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellus Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stellus Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Stellus Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.98.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.