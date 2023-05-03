Back to top

Welltower (WELL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +3.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $36.41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.13 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $384.06 million compared to the $369.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $8.58 million versus $9.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.05 versus $0.14 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Welltower have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

