TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $78.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 0.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 4.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.82 billion, up 3.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $53.17 billion, which would represent changes of +13.18% and +6.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.26 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.26.
Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.