We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Match Group (MTCH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported $787.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $794.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Match Group here>>>
- Payers - Americas: 7989 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8041.95 thousand.
- Payers - Europe Payers: 4397 thousand versus 4440.55 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Payers - APAC and Other: 3488 thousand compared to the 3628.27 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Payers - Total: 15874 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 16110.63 thousand.
- RPP - Americas: $16.94 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.98.
- RPP - Europe: $16.11 compared to the $15.88 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe: $212.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $210.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas: $405.93 million compared to the $407.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other: $156 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $161.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
- Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $774.44 million compared to the $779.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $12.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
- Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $441.15 million compared to the $449.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Match Group have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.