Match Group (MTCH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported $787.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $794.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payers - Americas: 7989 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8041.95 thousand.
  • Payers - Europe Payers: 4397 thousand versus 4440.55 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Payers - APAC and Other: 3488 thousand compared to the 3628.27 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Payers - Total: 15874 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 16110.63 thousand.
  • RPP - Americas: $16.94 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.98.
  • RPP - Europe: $16.11 compared to the $15.88 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe: $212.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $210.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas: $405.93 million compared to the $407.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other: $156 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $161.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $774.44 million compared to the $779.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $12.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $441.15 million compared to the $449.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Match Group have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

