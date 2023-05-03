Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Financial (AFG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Financial Group (AFG - Free Report) reported $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $3.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio: 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.38%.
  • Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 30.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.55%.
  • Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio: 59.2% versus 56.62% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 28.3% versus 27.32% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio: 36% compared to the 32.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Specialty Financial - Combined Ratio: 86.5% compared to the 84.02% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 32.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.42%.
  • Property and Transportation- Net earned premiumc`: $475 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $607.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
  • Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium: $704 million versus $696.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums: $1.44 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $217 million versus $155.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +371.7% change.
  • Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $196 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.
Shares of American Financial have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

