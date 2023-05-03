Unum (UNM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Unum (
UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) reported $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $1.87 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment: 75% compared to the 76.72% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 53% compared to the 49.16% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Disability: 60% versus 65.78% estimated by nine analysts on average. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Disability: 28.7% versus 30.67% estimated by nine analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Colonial Life Segment- Net Investment Income: $37.30 million versus the 20-analyst average estimate of $38.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total: $745 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $735.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other- Total: $26.30 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $16.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +139.1%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum International- Total: $219.90 million compared to the $224.34 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Colonial Life Segment- Total: $467 million compared to the $473.67 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Closed Block Segment- Total: $502.30 million compared to the $511.13 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Segment- Total: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary- Total: $462.20 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $466.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Unum here>>>
Shares of Unum have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
