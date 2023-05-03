ONEOK (OKE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

ONEOK Inc. ( OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 by 13.04%. The bottom line also improved 169% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 87 cents. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher natural gas liquid and natural gas volumes, higher average fee and natural gas storage rates. Total Revenues
Operating revenues for the quarter were $4,521 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,127 million by 11.8%. The top line also declined 16.9% from $5,445 million in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1,717 million, up 98.7% year over year.
Operating income totaled $1,497 million, up 126% from the prior-year quarter’s $662 million. ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $166 million, down 3.5% from $172 million recorded in the year-ago period. Financial Highlights
As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $680 million compared with $220 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,728 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $12,696 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended Mar 31, 2023, was $1,221 million compared with $463 million in the corresponding period of 2022. 2023 Guidance
ONEOK reaffirmed its EPS guidance in the range of $5.03-$5.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.96.
The company anticipates net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,260-$2,560 million and $4,425-$4,725 million, respectively. ONEOK anticipates adjusted EBITDA for Natural Gas Liquids, Gathering and Processing, and Pipelines segments to be in the range of $2,795-$2,985 million, $1,180-$1,260 million, and $450-$480 million, respectively. Processed volume for the Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment is expected in the range of 2,040-2,340 million cubic feet per day. Zacks Rank
ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Upcoming Releases PBF Energy ( PBF Quick Quote PBF - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.38 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 580%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $10.87. PBF delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.9% in the last four quarters. Permian Resources Corporation ( PR Quick Quote PR - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.41%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $1.93, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 29.53%. PR delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.1% in the last four quarters. Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ Quick Quote CSIQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $48 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 242.9%. The same for 2023 EPS stands at $5.3, implying a year-over-year improvement of 54.1%. CSIQ delivered an average earnings surprise of 164.3% in the last four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
ONEOK (OKE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 by 13.04%. The bottom line also improved 169% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 87 cents.
The year-over-year improvement was due to higher natural gas liquid and natural gas volumes, higher average fee and natural gas storage rates.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues for the quarter were $4,521 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,127 million by 11.8%. The top line also declined 16.9% from $5,445 million in the prior-year quarter.
ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1,717 million, up 98.7% year over year.
Operating income totaled $1,497 million, up 126% from the prior-year quarter’s $662 million.
ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $166 million, down 3.5% from $172 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Financial Highlights
As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $680 million compared with $220 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,728 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $12,696 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended Mar 31, 2023, was $1,221 million compared with $463 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
2023 Guidance
ONEOK reaffirmed its EPS guidance in the range of $5.03-$5.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.96.
The company anticipates net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,260-$2,560 million and $4,425-$4,725 million, respectively.
ONEOK anticipates adjusted EBITDA for Natural Gas Liquids, Gathering and Processing, and Pipelines segments to be in the range of $2,795-$2,985 million, $1,180-$1,260 million, and $450-$480 million, respectively.
Processed volume for the Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment is expected in the range of 2,040-2,340 million cubic feet per day.
Zacks Rank
ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.38 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 580%.
The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $10.87. PBF delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.9% in the last four quarters.
Permian Resources Corporation (PR - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.41%.
The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $1.93, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 29.53%. PR delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.1% in the last four quarters.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $48 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 242.9%.
The same for 2023 EPS stands at $5.3, implying a year-over-year improvement of 54.1%. CSIQ delivered an average earnings surprise of 164.3% in the last four quarters.