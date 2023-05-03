Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AcuityAds (ILLM - Free Report) is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP - Free Report) is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

