Compared to Estimates, Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Net sales- The Americas: $1.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Net sales- Skin Care: $1.92 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change. Net sales- Makeup: $1.09 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Net sales- Other: $11 million compared to the $13.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net sales- Hair Care: $149 million versus $148.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Net sales- Fragrance: $585 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $576.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care: $256 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.65 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: -$15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$36.55 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $9 million compared to the -$128.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$24 million versus -$14.40 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) reported $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -4.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Net sales- The Americas: $1.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year.
- Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
- Net sales- Skin Care: $1.92 billion versus $2.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.
- Net sales- Makeup: $1.09 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Net sales- Other: $11 million compared to the $13.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Net sales- Hair Care: $149 million versus $148.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
- Net sales- Fragrance: $585 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $576.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care: $256 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.65 million.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: -$15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$36.55 million.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $9 million compared to the -$128.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$24 million versus -$14.40 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.