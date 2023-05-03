Back to top

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 5.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 15.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8.48%.
  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 8.7% compared to the 5.69% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total restaurant sites: 29956 versus 30638.83 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Advertising revenues and other services: $254 million compared to the $248.70 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Franchise and property revenues: $668 million versus $635.14 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Sales: $668 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $665.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenues- FHS: $38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.36 million.
  • System-wide sales- BK: $6.24 billion compared to the $6.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • System-wide sales- FHS: $292 million versus $283.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • System-wide sales- PLK: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
  • System-wide sales- TH: $1.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

