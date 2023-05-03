Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Premier, Inc. (PINC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported $322.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.91 million, representing a surprise of -8.69%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Premier, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Products: $57.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.9%.
  • Net Revenue- Services - Net administrative fees: $148.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support: $11.03 million compared to the $10.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $105.56 million compared to the $115.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services: $216.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $237.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $122.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services: $25.02 million compared to the $35.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$29.77 million compared to the -$32.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Premier, Inc. have returned -16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise