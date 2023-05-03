We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 Earnings
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) reported $35.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $4.21 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.58, the EPS surprise was +17.60%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel): $20.72 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.14.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Worldwide - Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates: 1826 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1848.5 MBBL/D.
- Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel): $26.86 versus $21.73 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel): $16.53 compared to the $21.27 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - West Coast: 314 MBBL/D compared to the 293 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Atlantic Basin/Europe: 438 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 508.67 MBBL/D.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Gulf Coast: 580 MBBL/D versus 529 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Refined Petroleum Products Production - Central Corridor: 494 MBBL/D versus 495.67 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel): $21.28 compared to the $17.36 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel): $16.13 compared to the $19.89 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Equity in earnings of affiliates: $611 million compared to the $454.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales and other operating revenues: $34.40 billion versus $30.56 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Phillips 66 have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.