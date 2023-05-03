Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dentsply (XRAY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $978 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $930.57 million, representing a surprise of +5.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Internal sales growth (Organic): 5.1% compared to the 1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- United States: $351 million compared to the $329.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rest of World: $231 million compared to the $225.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Europe: $396 million versus $376.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Consumables: $430 million compared to the $383.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Technologies & Equipment: $548 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $544.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dentsply here>>>

Shares of Dentsply have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

