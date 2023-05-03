Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $832.06 million, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $896.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was -29.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Krystexxa: $187 million versus $179.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change.
  • Sales- Procysbi: $50.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Sales- Rayos: $5 million versus $2.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Tepezza: $405.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $493.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.
  • Sales- Vimovo: $0.10 million versus $0.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Duexis: $0.10 million versus $0.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Actimmune: $29.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
  • Sales- Ravicti: $90.30 million compared to the $82.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Pennsaid: $9.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -74%.
  • Sales- Uplizna: $53.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.4%.
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

