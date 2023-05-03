Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pacira (PCRX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $160.34 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -11.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product Sales- iovera: $4 million versus $4.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.2% change.
  • Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $24.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Net product sales- Royalty revenue: $0.91 million versus $0.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.9% change.
  • Net Product Sales: $159.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $159.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Net product sales- EXPAREL: $130.41 million versus $125.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Net product sales- Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension: $0.69 million versus $1.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Pacira have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

