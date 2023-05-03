Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $887.91 million, down 21.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $840.06 million, representing a surprise of +5.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $719.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $660.77 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $216.47 million compared to the $167.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Residential products: $418.86 million versus $409.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $106.06 million compared to the $102.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $362.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $322.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Generac Holdings here>>>

Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

