Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.69, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -445.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial: $1.15 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Aftermarket: $94.50 million versus $92.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Defense & Space: $188.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.36 million.
  • Segment Operating Income- Aftermarket: $19.20 million versus $18.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Defense & Space: $19.20 million compared to the $18.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

