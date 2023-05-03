Back to top

Brinker International (EAT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +5.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total restaurants - Brinker International: 1654 compared to the 1654.25 average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Brinker International have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

