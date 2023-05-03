For the quarter ended March 2023, Dine Brands (
Dine Brands (DIN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $213.77 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +15.88%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of restaurants - Total: 3463 compared to the 3489.2 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp: 1790 compared to the 1788.6 average estimate based on five analysts.
- IHOP Restaurant - System-wide- Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: 8.7% compared to the 6.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide- Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: 6.1% compared to the 5.75% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc: 1673 versus 1672.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Franchise revenues: $179.96 million versus $176.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
- Rental revenues: $31.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Financing revenues: $0.80 million versus $0.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.7% change.
- Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $77.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
- Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $102.93 million compared to the $100 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
- Gross Profit- Franchise operations: $92.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $91.18 million.
- Gross Profit- Financing operations: $0.70 million compared to the $0.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Dine Brands have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.