NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Beat

NiSource Inc. ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 75 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of 71 cents compared with 94 cents in the prior-year period. Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1,966 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,935 million by 1.6%. The top line also increased 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1,873.3 million.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to $1,435 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,273 million due to higher energy costs.
Operating income totaled $531 million, down 11.5% from the prior-year period’s level of $600.3 million. Net interest expenses came in at $108.9 million, up 30.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $83.7 million. Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $106.4 million compared with $40.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company had $2.3 billion in net available liquidity as of Mar 31, 2023.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2023 were $10,264.7 million compared with $9,523.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2023 were $683.4 million compared with $579.8 million in the year-ago period. Guidance
NiSource reaffirmed its 2023 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance in the range of $1.54-$1.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.57 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range. NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% from 2024 through 2027.
It also projects an investment of $15 billion during 2023-2027. Zacks Rank
NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Upcoming Releases American Electric Power ( AEP Quick Quote AEP - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share. AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 5.73%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.26, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.34%. Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT Quick Quote LNT - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share. LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently estimated to be 6.47%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.9, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.6%. Duke Energy ( DUK Quick Quote DUK - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.77%. DUK’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is currently 6.18%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.62, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.64%.
Image: Bigstock
NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Beat
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 75 cents.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of 71 cents compared with 94 cents in the prior-year period.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1,966 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,935 million by 1.6%. The top line also increased 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1,873.3 million.
NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to $1,435 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,273 million due to higher energy costs.
Operating income totaled $531 million, down 11.5% from the prior-year period’s level of $600.3 million.
Net interest expenses came in at $108.9 million, up 30.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $83.7 million.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $106.4 million compared with $40.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company had $2.3 billion in net available liquidity as of Mar 31, 2023.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2023 were $10,264.7 million compared with $9,523.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2023 were $683.4 million compared with $579.8 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
NiSource reaffirmed its 2023 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance in the range of $1.54-$1.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.57 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range. NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% from 2024 through 2027.
It also projects an investment of $15 billion during 2023-2027.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share.
AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 5.73%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.26, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.34%.
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share.
LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently estimated to be 6.47%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.9, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.6%.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.77%.
DUK’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is currently 6.18%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.62, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.64%.