Spire (SR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 by 6%. The bottom line also improved 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.42 per share.

Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $1,123.4 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901 million by 24.7%. The top line also improved 27.5% from $880.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

 

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $863.1 million, up 35.8% from $635.7 million recorded in the prior-year period. This was due to an increase in natural gas purchased expenses, and higher operation and maintenance expenses.

Operating income came in at $260.3 million, up 6.1% from $245.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest expenses increased 71.6% year over year to $47.2 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023 were $6.9 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Mar 31, 2023 was $3,702.5 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $179.9 million compared with $155.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire narrowed its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings guided range to $4.20-$4.30 per share from $4.15-$4.35 per share (prior guidance).

The company expects its 10-year capital investment to be $7 billion. This planned investment is expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is projected at $700 million, including Midstream expansion for Spire Storage.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Releases

Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.76 per share.

SRE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently expected to be 4.55%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $8.96.

NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) is slated to report fiscal second-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.2 per share.

NJR’s long-term earnings growth is currently expected to be 6%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.63, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.2%.

Northwest Natural (NWN - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.22%.

NWN's long-term earnings growth is currently projected to be 3.7%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $2.68, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.51%.

 


