Mosaic (MOS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported $3.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of +8.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1910 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1820.8 KTon.
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1836 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1746.5 KTon.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 236 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 207.53 $/Ton.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 77 $/Ton versus 73 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination): $717 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $698.14.
- Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination): $475 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $451.27.
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - DAP/MAP: 1022 KTon compared to the 952.61 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 605 $/Ton versus 507.54 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net sales- Phosphates: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
- Net sales- Corporate and Other: -$28 million compared to the -$105.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net sales- Potash: $907 million compared to the $848.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.
Shares of Mosaic have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.