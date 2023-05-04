Back to top

Ansys (ANSS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ansys (ANSS - Free Report) reported $509.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.15 million, representing a surprise of +3.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ansys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $399.41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $390.55 million.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $219.15 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $193.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $290.30 million versus $297.28 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Maintenance: $268.59 million compared to the $272.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Perpetual: $71.23 million compared to the $69.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Service: $21.70 million compared to the $21.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Subscription Lease: $147.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.6%.
Shares of Ansys have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

