Ingersoll (IR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $312.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
  • Precision & Science Technologies- Adjusted EBITDA: $94.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $90 million.
  • Industrial Technologies & Services- Adjusted EBITDA: $345.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $284.10 million.
Shares of Ingersoll have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

