Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Host Hotels (HST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +14.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Room: $820 million compared to the $808.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $130 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $121.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $431 million compared to the $387.72 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.1% year over year.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.40 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.23.
View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>

Shares of Host Hotels have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise