Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.08 billion, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +21.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams Companies, Inc. (The) performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: $80 million versus $113.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- West: $286 million versus $324.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico: $728 million versus $722.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P: $470 million compared to the $453.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

