Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.43 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.8 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Udemy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 14359 compared to the 14319.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1390 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1385.67 thousand.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $396 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.88 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $81.20 million versus $76.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $95.20 million compared to the $94.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.7% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Enterprise: $62.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.71 million.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer: $43.70 million versus $41.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Udemy, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Udemy, Inc. have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise