Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Revolve Group (RVLV) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported revenue of $279.61 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.29 million, representing a surprise of -3.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net sales- United States: $226.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $247.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Geographic net sales- Rest of the world: $52.89 million compared to the $43.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- FWRD: $47.96 million versus $46.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net sales- REVOLVE: $231.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $244.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $18.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.26 million.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $120.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.06 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Revolve Group here>>>

Shares of Revolve Group have returned -23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise