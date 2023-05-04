Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $996.4 million, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $999.83 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 32.6% compared to the 34.07% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Combined ratio: 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.07%.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.91%.
  • Other income(loss): $2.60 million versus $2.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net investment income earned: $91.50 million compared to the $83.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $902.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $913.73 million.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

