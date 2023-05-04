Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported $630.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $593.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $202.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $196.27 million.
  • Adjusted sales- Naval & Power: $26.26 million versus $245.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted sales- Defense Electronics: $162.15 million compared to the $155.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$9.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$9.18 million.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $37.94 million compared to the $33.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $26.55 million versus $26.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $23.37 million versus $26.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Curtiss-Wright here>>>

Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

