Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amedisys (AMED) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Amedisys (AMED - Free Report) reported revenue of $556.39 million, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.64 million, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Service Revenue- Personal Care: $15 million compared to the $15.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care: $4.70 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Service Revenue- Home health: $343.30 million versus $342.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net Service Revenue- Hospice: $193.40 million compared to the $197.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Net Service Revenue- Home health- Medicare: $215.40 million versus $225.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Service Revenue- Home health- Non-Medicare: $127.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.48 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amedisys here>>>

Shares of Amedisys have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise