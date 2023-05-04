See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci I (JFNIX) - free report >>
Vanguard Growth & Income Adm (VGIAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci I (JFNIX) - free report >>
Vanguard Growth & Income Adm (VGIAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Vanguard Growth & Income Admiral (VGIAX - Free Report) : 0.22% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. VGIAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. VGIAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.89%.
Pioneer Fundamental Growth Y (FUNYX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. FUNYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 12.55% over the last five years, FUNYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science I (JFNIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JFNIX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. JFNIX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.91% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.