Company News for May 4, 2023

  • Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) plunged 17.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
  • Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) gained 2% after reporting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.49 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.39 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares slid 2.6% as global oil prices continued to tank.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) slid 9.2% after the semiconductor giant cited a weak PC market for lowering its quarterly sales forecast below expectations.

consumer-staples oil-energy semiconductor