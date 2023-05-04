Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AEP (AEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.7 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $327 million versus $456.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.2% change.
  • Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $455.50 million compared to the $430.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
  • Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $265.20 million versus $345.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $181.50 million compared to the $169.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities: $125.70 million versus $152.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of AEP have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

