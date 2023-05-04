Back to top

Teleflex (TFX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported $710.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $3.09 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $686.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.97, the EPS surprise was +4.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $411.90 million versus $387.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $78.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $85.58 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $143.30 million versus $150.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $116.90 million compared to the $108.75 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $75.40 million compared to the $78.37 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- OEM: $77 million versus $65.06 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $177.70 million versus $174.94 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $93.30 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $91.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $71.60 million versus $68.72 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $99 million compared to the $98.10 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
Shares of Teleflex have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

