Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Regeneron (REGN) Q1 Earnings

Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported $3.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $10.09 for the same period compares to $11.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.25, the EPS surprise was +9.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.43 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- US: $39.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.76 million.
  • Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW: $39.30 million versus $43.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other Revenue: $116 million versus $86.06 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration: $1.38 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Sanofi: $798 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $750.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.
  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Bayer: $357 million versus $371.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
  • Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- Total: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $182.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $166.13 million.
Shares of Regeneron have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

