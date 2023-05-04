Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Becton Dickinson (BDX - Free Report) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $2.86 for the same period compares to $3.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues-BD Life Sciences - Integrated Diagnostic Solutions - US: $422 million compared to the $492.69 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues-BD Interventional - Surgery -United States: $295 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $269.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenues-BD Life Sciences-Biosciences-US [$M]: $159 million versus $138.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.
  • Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Management Solutions-US [$M]: $550 million compared to the $511.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
  • Revenues-BD Life Sciences- Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $888 million versus $971.51 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues-BD Interventional: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenues-BD Life Sciences [$M]: $1.28 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.
  • Revenues-BD Medical [$M]: $2.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenues-BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems [$M]: $567 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Management Solutions [$M]: $723 million compared to the $665.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Revenues-BD Life Sciences- Biosciences [$M]: $386 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $349.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.
  • Revenues-BD Interventional - Urology and Critical Care: $336 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

