Organon (OGN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Organon (OGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Organon have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


