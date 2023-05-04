Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Zoetis (
For the quarter ended March 2023, Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2 billion, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +3.15%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $284 million versus $235.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
- Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $504 million compared to the $512.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $977.50 million versus $956.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.23 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
- Revenues- Livestock: $758 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $679.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
- Revenue- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
- Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $139 million versus $121.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.15 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
- Revenues-Livestock - Swine: $142 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
- Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $399 million versus $347.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
Shares of Zoetis have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.