Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +2.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aptiv PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.46 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$10.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.37 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.71 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $374 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $371.14 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aptiv PLC here>>>

Shares of Aptiv PLC have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aptiv PLC (APTV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise