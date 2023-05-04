We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +2.25%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Aptiv PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.46 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$10.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
- Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.37 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
- Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.71 million.
- Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $374 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $371.14 million.
Shares of Aptiv PLC have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.