Compared to Estimates, Vulcan (VMC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +48.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit shipments - Aggregates: 51738 KTon compared to the 49579.85 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted): $18.67 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.47.
  • Net sales- Asphalt: $169.80 million versus $194.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Net sales- Aggregates: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
  • Net sales- Calcium: $2.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Net sales- Concrete: $285.10 million versus $329.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.
  • Net sales- Aggregates intersegment sales: -$102.50 million versus -$114.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Aggregates: $302.80 million versus $252.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Calcium: $0.80 million versus $0.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Asphalt: $0.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.77 million.
  • Gross Profit- Concrete: -$2.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.12 million.
Shares of Vulcan have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

