HF Sinclair (DINO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.57 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.00, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +35.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 310.95 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 308.3 MBBL/D.
  • Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: 23.7 $/bbl versus 20.09 $/bbl estimated by four analysts on average.
  • West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $25.92 per barrel compared to the $21.71 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 515.96 MBBL/D versus 544.25 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD): 558.13 MBBL/D versus 592.53 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 205.01 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 232.82 MBBL/D.
  • Sales and other revenues- HEP: $143.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
  • Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products: $739.51 million versus $671.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Refining: $440.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $340.56 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Renewables: -$64.58 million versus -$2.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Lubricants and Specialty Products: $78.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.42 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- HEP: $62.05 million versus $61.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of HF Sinclair have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

