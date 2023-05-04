Back to top

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 24.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $998.87 million, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components: $471.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $423.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.
  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $567 million compared to the $529.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $72.70 million compared to the $69.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components: $80.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.42 million.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

